Rockies standout Todd Helton’s Hall of Fame induction celebrated in return to Coors Field

DENVER (AP) — Todd Helton threw out the ceremonial first pitch to his former Colorado teammate, Charlie Blackmon, in the culmination of pre-game ceremonies Saturday night honoring the former Rockies standout for his induction last month into baseball’s Hall of Fame. The crowd repeatedly gave Helton rousing ovations during the half-hour ceremony that included remarks from former Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning, whom Helton backed up at quarterback when the two were in college at the University of Tennessee. Fans attending the game were given a Helton bobblehead showing his arms raised above his head, reflecting a signature moment in his 17-year career when he celebrated the Rockies’ 2007 NL pennant.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.