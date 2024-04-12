Rockies RHP Daniel Bard needs elbow surgery, will miss rest of season

TORONTO (AP) — Colorado right-hander Daniel Bard needs surgery to repair the flexor tendon in his right elbow and will not pitch again this season, Rockies manager Bud Black said Friday. Bard is in the final season of a $19 million, two-year deal. He has not pitched in 2024 after undergoing surgery in February to repair a torn meniscus in his left knee. Black said Bard was bothered by elbow soreness last season, when he went 4-2 with a 4.56 ERA and one save in 50 games. Bard had a career-high 34 saves for the Rockies in 2022.

