Rockies RHP Antonio Senzatela out at least 2 months with sprained UCL

DENVER (AP) — Colorado Rockies right-hander Antonio Senzatela will miss at least two months with a sprained ulnar collateral ligament. Senzatela avoided the same fate as fellow starter Germán Márquez, who had season-ending Tommy John surgery on Friday. Senzatela was pulled with two outs in the third inning Wednesday at Pittsburgh after experiencing forearm tightness. His velocity had dipped in only his second start since returning after tearing the ACL in his left knee on Aug. 18 at St. Louis. The Rockies moved to address Senzatela’s absence by claiming right-hander Chase Anderson off waivers from Tampa Bay on Friday. Black said the 35-year-old will likely start on Tuesday against Cincinnati.

