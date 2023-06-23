Rockies place reliever Brent Suter on the 15-day injured list

By The Associated Press
Colorado Rockies' Brent Suter throws during the eighth inning of the team's baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati, Tuesday, June 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Aaron Doster]

DENVER (AP) — The Colorado Rockies placed reliever Brent Suter on the 15-day injured list Friday because of a left oblique strain. In a corresponding move before facing the Los Angels later Friday, the Rockies called up pitcher Noah Davis from Triple-A Albuquerque. Suter was injured Tuesday in an 8-6 loss to the Cincinnati Reds. The 33-year-old left-hander has been a helpful presence in Colorado’s bullpen this season, with a 4-0 record and a 2.81 ERA in 31 appearances. Davis’ call-up comes just two days after he was optioned to the minors. In four starts with Colorado this season, the 26-year-old right-hander is 0-2 with a 7.47 ERA.

