Rockies place outfielder Kris Bryant on 10-day injured list with fractured finger

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Colorado Rockies placed outfielder Kris Bryant on the 10-day injured list with a fractured left index finger. The team said the move is retroactive to Saturday. Bryant was hit by a pitch on his left hand in the fourth inning Saturday against the Marlins. Initial X-rays were negative. Manager Bud Black said Bryant experienced soreness, and further imaging conducted in Washington, where the Rockies are playing the Nationals, indicated the fracture. Bryant is hitting .251 with eight homer and 23 RBIs in 65 games.

