Rockies outfielder Charlie Blackmon ready for final week of his career

DENVER (AP) — The Colorado Rockies’ lineup hung in the clubhouse with a familiar name in the leadoff spot: Charlie Blackmon. The veteran outfielder has batted at or near the top of the order in Colorado for years and will do so as he winds down his All-Star career during the final week of the season. Blackmon announced Monday he will retire following Sunday’s game after 14 seasons, all with the Rockies — a tenure surpassed only by franchise icon and Hall of Fame first baseman Todd Helton. Blackmon spoke to reporters Tuesday at Coors Field with his family, most of his current teammates and one former teammate, St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado, on hand.

