Rockies OF Kris Bryant leaves game at Toronto because of a stiff back

TORONTO (AP) — Colorado Rockies outfielder Kris Bryant left Saturday’s game at Toronto in the fourth inning because of a stiff back. A four-time All-Star and former NL MVP, Bryant crashed into the outfield wall after making a catch on Vladimir Guerrero Jr.’s deep drive in the first. He doubled in the second before striking out in the fourth. Michael Toglia took over defensively in the bottom half. Bryant came in batting .133 with one home run and six RBIs.

