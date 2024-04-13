Rockies manager doesn’t expect Kris Bryant to be out for long after he left game with back soreness

TORONTO (AP) — Colorado Rockies manager Bud Black said he doesn’t expect outfielder Kris Bryant to miss significant time after the former NL MVP left Saturday’s game at Toronto in the fourth inning because of soreness in his right ribs and back. A four-time All-Star and the 2016 NL MVP, Bryant felt sore after he twisted and crashed into the outfield wall after making a catch on Vladimir Guerrero Jr.’s deep drive in the first. Bryant got loose in the cage and doubled in the second but continued to stiffen up before striking out in the fourth. Michael Toglia took over defensively in the bottom half.

