Rockies manager Bud Black signs 1-year extension through ’24

DENVER (AP) — Colorado Rockies manager Bud Black agreed to a one-year contract extension that goes through the 2024 season. Black has a 417-453 mark with Colorado since being hired before the 2017 season. He’s third in franchise history in wins, behind Clint Hurdle with 534 and Don Baylor with 440. The team has made the postseason twice under Black’s leadership. The Rockies are coming off a 68-94 season in 2022 that saw them finish 43 games behind the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NL West.

