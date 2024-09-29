Rockies longtime player Charlie Blackmon takes a final curtain call before his retirement

DENVER (AP) — Charlie Blackmon trotted out to center field and tipped his cap to the cheering fans at Coors Field one last time on Sunday. It was Charlie Blackmon Day at the ballpark as the four-time All-Star waved goodbye to the game after 14 seasons with the Colorado Rockies, the only major league team he’s ever played for. The player known for his bushy beard was back in a familiar spot on the lineup card in center field and batting leadoff. This was the first time he’s been in center in six years. He leaves as the franchise’s all-time leader in triples and second behind Hall of Famer Todd Helton in games played, runs scored, doubles and total bases.

