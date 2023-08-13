Rockies’ Jurickson Profar slams into the outfield wall at Dodger Stadium, injuring his left knee

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Colorado left fielder Jurickson Profar left the Rockies’ game against Los Angeles with a twisted left knee after he ran into the wall while making an inning-ending catch. Profar made an impressive play on Mookie Betts’ sharp liner to end the Dodgers’ second inning, but he ran hard into the long section of the left field wall with a mesh cover over a video board at Dodger Stadium. Profar was down on the warning track for at least two minutes before he was helped up by the medical staff and escorted to the Rockies’ nearby bullpen.

