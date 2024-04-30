Rockies call up highly-rated outfielder Jordan Beck to make major league debut vs. Marlins

MIAMI (AP) — Colorado Rockies highly-rated outfielder Jordan Beck was brought up from the minor leagues to make his major league debut against the Miami Marlins. Colorado selected the contract of the 23-year-old from Triple-A Albuquerque, where he was hitting .307 with a .999 OPS through 25 games. Colorado picked Beck 38th overall in the 2022 amateur draft from Tennessee, and he is the Rockies’ No. 4 prospect. The 23-year-old Beck was in the lineup to bat eighth and play left field. He was assigned No. 27, worn by star shortstop Trevor Story from 2016-21.

