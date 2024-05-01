Rockies become first to team to trail in opening 29 games, waste 5-run lead in 7-6 loss to Marlins

MIAMI (AP) — Dane Myers hit a game-winning single in the 10th inning as the Miami Marlins overcame a five-run deficit and beat Colorado 7-6 on Tuesday night, making the Rockies the first team since 1900 to trail in each of its first 29 games.

Miami (7-24) bounced back from a 5-0 first-inning deficit by scoring five times in the ninth, then rallied from down 6-5 in the 10th and ended a seven-game losing streak.

The Rockies (7-22) had lost Sunday and joined the 1910 St. Louis Browns as the only teams to trail in each of their first 28 games.

Colorado never was behind until after the final pitch.

Backed by a 5-0 first-inning lead, Adam Feltner entered the ninth trying for his first professional complete game but allowed Vidal Bruján’s leadoff single, hit Christian Bethancourt with a pitch, then gave up Luis Arraez’s RBI double.

Justin Lawrence relieved and walked Bryan De La Cruz, gave up Dane Myers’ two-run single, forced in a run when he hit Jesús Sánchez with a pitch with the bases loaded and allowed Emmanuel Rivera’s sacrifice fly.

Ryan McMahon’s RBI double against Tanner Scott (1-4) put the Rockies ahead 6-5 in the 10th, but De La Cruz had a run-scoring double off Jalen Beeks (2-2) in the bottom half and scored when Myers’ grounded an opposite-field single to right. Hunter Goodman made a one-hop throw to the plate but the ball bounced out of Elias Díaz’s mitt as De La Cruz slid into the catcher.

Jordan Beck, a 23-year-old outfield prospect, went 2 for 4 in his major league debut. He singled in his first big league at-bat.

Miami won a series opener for the first time this season.

Elehuris Montero hit a three-run homer in the first against Sixto Sánchez after McMahon and Charlie Blackmon had RBI singles.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Rockies: OF Nolan Jones (low back strain) was placed on the 10-day IL. … LHP Lucas Gilbreath (left shoulder soreness) was transferred to the 60-day IL.

Marlins: INF Jake Burger (left intercostal muscle strain) and LHP Braxton Garrett (left shoulder impingement) will play with Triple-A Jacksonville on rehab assignments Wednesday.

UP NEXT

RHP Dakota Hudson (0-4, 6.57) will start the second game of the series for the Rockies on Wednesday.

