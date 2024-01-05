Rockies agree to 1-year contracts with right-hander Dakota Hudson and catcher Jacob Stallings

DENVER (AP) — The Colorado Rockies waded into free agency by agreeing to one-year contracts with right-handed pitcher Dakota Hudson and catcher Jacob Stallings. Before the deals, the only significant roster addition for Colorado was acquiring righty Cal Quantrill from Cleveland in November. The Rockies went 59-103 last year, their first 100-loss season, and haven’t reached the postseason since 2018. To make room on 40-man roster, the Rockies placed catcher Brian Serven on waivers, and he was claimed by the Chicago Cubs. Colorado also assigned infielder Alan Trejo outright to Triple-A Albuquerque.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.