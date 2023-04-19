Rockies activate pitcher Daniel Bard from 15-day IL

DENVER (AP) — The Colorado Rockies activated pitcher Daniel Bard from the 15-day injured list ahead of the team’s series finale against the Pittsburgh Pirates after the star closer had been out since March 30 due to anxiety. Bard threw one inning in his team’s loss Wednesday, giving up no hits or runs on nine pitches. Last season, Bard ranked third among all National League pitchers with a career-high 34 saves. He pitched for Team USA in the World Baseball Classic, but struggled with control, displayed most notably when he threw a pitch inside against Venezuela that broke the hand of Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve.

