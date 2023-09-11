Rockies activate outfielder Kris Bryant from injured list

DENVER (AP) — The Colorado Rockies activated outfielder Kris Bryant from the injured list on Monday and designated Cole Tucker for assignment. Bryant was placed on the injured list on July 25, three days after he suffered a fractured left index finger when he was hit by a pitch by Miami Marlins pitcher Johnny Cueto. He had missed a month earlier in the season with a left heel bruise.

