Rockets-Thunder NBA Cup semifinal was a clash of defense, and it was predictable

By TIM REYNOLDS The Associated Press
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Luguentz Dort (5) reacts while being fouled by Houston Rockets forward Tari Eason (17) while Rockets guard Aaron Holiday, right, defends during the first half of a semifinal game in the NBA Cup basketball tournament Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Ian Maule)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Ian Maule]

LAS VEGAS (AP) — It was midway through the third quarter of the Oklahoma City-Houston NBA Cup semifinal matchup on Saturday night. Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had just made a short jumper in the lane and, to his delight, a time-out was immediately called. He needed it. He retreated to midcourt, crouched down, propped himself up by his fingertips and took deep breath after deep breath. It was that sort of night. And given the way the Rockets and Thunder have defended all season long, such a game was predictable. In the end, it was Oklahoma City 111, Houston 96 in a game where the teams combined to shoot 41%.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.