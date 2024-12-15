Rockets-Thunder NBA Cup semifinal was a clash of defense, and it was predictable

LAS VEGAS (AP) — It was midway through the third quarter of the Oklahoma City-Houston NBA Cup semifinal matchup on Saturday night. Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had just made a short jumper in the lane and, to his delight, a time-out was immediately called. He needed it. He retreated to midcourt, crouched down, propped himself up by his fingertips and took deep breath after deep breath. It was that sort of night. And given the way the Rockets and Thunder have defended all season long, such a game was predictable. In the end, it was Oklahoma City 111, Houston 96 in a game where the teams combined to shoot 41%.

