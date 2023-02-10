Rockets send Gordon to Clips, get Wall; Griz in 3-team trade

HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Rockets traded Eric Gordon to the Los Angeles Clippers while reacquiring John Wall in a three-team deal that also involved the Memphis Grizzlies. Gordon was sent to the Clippers for the rights to swap the 2023 first-round pick Houston acquired from Milwaukee with the lesser of either the Clippers’ first-round pick or Oklahoma City’s first-round pick with protection of picks 1-6. The Rockets got Wall from the Clippers and acquired Danny Green from the Grizzlies. Before joining the Clippers this season, Wall spent the previous two seasons with the Rockets but did not play all of last season as Houston attempted to trade him.

