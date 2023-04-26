Rockets make it official, hire ex-Celtics coach Ime Udoka

HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Rockets officially hired Ime Udoka as their new coach on Tuesday, replacing Stephen Silas, who was fired after three seasons. The Rockets had the worst record in the previous two seasons and finished tied with the Spurs for the second-worst record this season, earning another lottery pick in this year’s draft.

