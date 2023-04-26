Rockets make it official, hire ex-Celtics coach Ime Udoka

By The Associated Press
FILE - Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka reacts during the first half of Game 6 of an NBA basketball Eastern Conference semifinals playoff series May 13, 2022, in Milwaukee. Udoka has been hired as the new coach of the Houston Rockets, a source familiar with the deal told The Associated Press on Monday, April 24, 2023. The person spoke to the AP on the condition of anonymity because the team had not officially announced the move. (AP Photo/Morry Gash, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Morry Gash]

HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Rockets officially hired Ime Udoka as their new coach on Tuesday, replacing Stephen Silas, who was fired after three seasons. The Rockets had the worst record in the previous two seasons and finished tied with the Spurs for the second-worst record this season, earning another lottery pick in this year’s draft.

