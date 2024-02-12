Rock, paper or scissors? US striker wins pre-penalty contest before scoring in English league game

By The Associated Press
Coventry City's Haji Wright scores their side's second goal of the game during the English League Championship match at the Coventry Building Society Arena, in Coventry, England, Sunday Feb. 11, 2024. Wright, who plays for Coventry City in England’s second-tier Championship, took part in an impromptu on-field game of rock, paper, scissors with teammate Callum O’Hare to determine who took a penalty in the team’s match against Millwall. Wright won it and converted the spot kick by sending the goalkeeper the wrong way, setting Coventry on course for a 2-1 victory on Sunday. (Nigel French/PA via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Nigel French]

COVENTRY, England (AP) — Before outwitting the goalkeeper, United States striker Haji Wright tricked his own teammate.

Wright, who plays for Coventry City in England’s second-tier Championship, took part in an impromptu on-field game of rock, paper, scissors with teammate Callum O’Hare to determine who took a penalty in the team’s match against Millwall.

Wright won it and converted the spot kick by sending the goalkeeper the wrong way, setting Coventry on course for a 2-1 victory on Sunday.

The 25-year-old Wright said he went for “rock,” adding with a smile: “I had a little delay on my throw.”

The pre-penalty showdown didn’t go down too well with Coventry manager Mark Robins.

“I’m going to kill them!” Robins said jokingly, before saying he preferred there to be a “more scientific” way for his players to decide who is the penalty-taker.

