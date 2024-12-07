Rock Lobsters’ home opener put on ice after new Athens arena fails to receive occupancy permit

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — The first home game for the Athens Rock Lobsters was put on ice when the minor-league hockey team’s new arena failed to receive its occupancy permit. After playing its first 11 games on the road, the Federal Prospects Hockey League expansion team was set to make its home debut at 5,500-seat Akins Ford Arena. But the Friday night game against the Blue Ridge Bobcats, as well as a Saturday night rematch between the teams, had to be postponed. In the hasty rush to completed the arena, the fire system has not been fully tested. Athens-Clarke County Fire Marshal Rick Vaughn tells the Athens Banner-Herald that’s what led to the denial of an occupancy permit.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.