Rock-bottom Montpellier earns stoppage-time draw with Lille in ill-tempered game

PARIS (AP) — Arnaud Nordin grabs the equalizer in the fifth minute of second-half stoppage time as rock-bottom Montpellier earns a 2-2 home draw with Lille in an ill-tempered French league game. A player from each side was sent off in stoppage time and Montpellier coach Jean-Louis Gasset was also red-carded. Former Montpellier player Rémy Cabella, who plays for Lille, was involved in heated incidents. Canada striker Jonathan David scored a penalty in each half for Lille, which is unbeaten in 13 games overall and remained in fourth place. Among later matches Sunday Lyon hosts Nice and third-place Marseille faces second-place Monaco.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.