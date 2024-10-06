Rocco Mediate goes into playoff to win on the PGA Tour Champions

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Rocco Mediate had to work a little harder than he wanted to win again on the PGA Tour Champions. He missed a 4-foot par putt on the final hole at the Constellation Furyk & Friends. That gave him a 71 and put him in a playoff against Bob Estes. Two extra holes later, Mediate made par from about the same length to win at Timuquana. It’s his first title on the PGA Tour Champions in five years, and it’s his fifth overall. More important is a goal he set at the start of the year to win in his 60s.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.