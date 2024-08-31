Rocco Becht throws for 267 yards and two touchdowns to lead Iowa State over North Dakota 21-3

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Rocco Becht threw for 267 yards and two touchdowns and ran for another in Iowa State’s 21-3 win over North Dakota on Saturday.

Becht had no trouble spreading the ball to his receivers as he completed a pass to six different receivers. His top target was Jaylin Noel, who finished with 135 yards and a touchdown.

This duo was also methodical in Iowa State’s first drive of the game. The two connected for a 54-yard completion that was followed by a 21-yard TD pass to wide receiver Jayden Higgins.

Becht also threw a 14-yard TD pass to Noel, and his 2-yard run in the fourth quarter finished the scoring.

North Dakota’s Simon Romfo, making his frist career start after being a backup to the now-Michigan State quarterback Tommy Schuster, was 17 of 30 for 121 yards.

Romfo led a North Dakota offense that ran for 174 yards and held a nearly 16-minute advantage in time of possession.

The Fighting Hawks’ longest drive came late in the first quarter. They went on a 23-play, 88-yard drive that resulted in a field goal by C.J. Elrichs. The drive lasted 12:24 and the 23 plays were the most in an Bowl Subdivision game since at least 2014, according to SportRadar.

THE TAKEAWAY

North Dakota: The Fighting Hawks showed they can slowly drive down the field but need to be able to finish those drives with points.

Iowa State: The Cyclones will look to clean up the rushing defense before traveling to Iowa City to take on No. 25 Iowa next Saturday.

UP NEXT

North Dakota: hosts Montana next Saturday.

Iowa State: visits No. 25 Iowa next Saturday.

