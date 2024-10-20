Rocco Becht saves Cyclones with late touchdown drive in No. 9 Iowa State’s 38-35 win over UCF

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Rocco Becht scored the go-ahead touchdown on a 1-yard sneak with 30 seconds left, and Jontez Williams intercepted Jacurri Brown’s last pass to secure No. 9 Iowa State’s 38-35 comeback victory over UCF and allow the Cyclones to avoid a major upset Saturday night.

The Cyclones (7-0, 4-0 Big 12) have matched the 1938 ISU team for best start in program history, and they have won four straight conference games for the first time.

UCF (3-4, 1-3) lost its fourth straight after leading by two touchdowns early in the third quarter and rushing for 354 yards — a season-high 196 by RJ Harvey and 154 by Brown.

Becht completed a season-low 43% of his passes (20 of 46) and threw two interceptions, the first one returned for a touchdown and the second nearly a pick-six, but he ran a career-high 20 times for 97 yards.

Harvey’s 1-yard run put UCF up 35-27 with 11 minutes left after Braeden Marshall picked off Becht’s pass and ran it back 70 yards before dropping the ball just short of the goal line.

Iowa State wide receiver Jayden Higgins pulls free from Central Florida defensive back Chasen Johnson (27) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Matthew Putney) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Matthew Putney

Kyle Konrardy’s 30-yard field goal got the Cyclones within five points, and after Iowa State forced two punts, Becht got the ball back with 1:48 left.

He teamed up with Jaylin Noel for two key passes and scrambled for a first down before a pass interference penalty set up the Cyclones at the UCF 4. Becht ran for 3 yards before bulling his way into the end zone for the winning touchdown.

The Takeaway

UCF: The Knights ran for the most yards against the Cyclones since Matt Campbell’s first team gave up 469 yards to Baylor in 2016.

Iowa State: The Cyclones have had the Big 12’s best defense but has struggled stopping the run.

Poll Implications

Iowa State should hold steady in the Top 25, if not move up a bit.

Up Next

UCF: hosts No. 13 BYU next Saturday.

Iowa State: hosts Texas Tech on Nov. 2 following an open date.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.