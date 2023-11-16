Robles to get $2.65 million salary from Nats and Rainey to earn $1.5 million

WASHINGTON (AP) — Outfielder Victor Robles will get $2.65 million under his one-year contract with the Washington Nationals and right-handed reliever Tanner Rainey will earn $1.5 million. Robles hit .299 with no homers and eight RBIs in just 107 at-bats while missing most of 2023 with a back problem. The 26-year-old earned $2,325,000, and the Nationals declined a $3.3 million option for 2024. Rainey, 30, threw just one inning last season, making a brief return in late September after having Tommy John reconstructive elbow surgery in 2022. He had a $1.5 million salary.

