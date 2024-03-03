Robinson’s go-ahead goal carries FC Cincinnati past Chicago Fire 2-1

CHICAGO (AP) — Miles Robinson scored the game-winning goal and FC Cincinnati never trailed in its 2-1 win over the Chicago Fire for its first win of the young MLS season. Robinson gave FC Cincinnati a 2-1 advantage when he took Luciano Acosta’s corner kick and punched it in with a right-footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner of the net at 68 minutes. Chicago leveled the score at 1-all when Xherdan Shaqiri scored on a penalty kick with a left-footed shot to the bottom left corner. The PK was set up when Brian Gutiérrez drew a foul on Obinna Nwobodo in the penalty area.

