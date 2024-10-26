Robinson’s 3 TDs help pace Hampton past Elon

HAMPTON, Va. (AP) — Tymere Robinson ran for three touchdowns and Hampton held the lead for most of the game as the Pirates beat Elon 41-21. Elon took its first and only lead of the game when Matthew Downing completed a 70-yard touchdown pass to Onuma Dieke 90 seconds into the third quarter. The one-play drive put the Phoenix ahead 21-20. Hampton responded on its following drive traveling 72 yards in 11 plays and reclaimed the lead for good a little more than three-and-a-half minutes later.

