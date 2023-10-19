Robinson scores late, helps Inter Miami earn 2-2 draw with Charlotte

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Robbie Robinson scored his first goal of the season and Inter Miami rallied for a 2-2 draw with Charlotte FC. Robinson subbed into the match in the 73rd minute and scored the equalizer for Inter Miami (9-17-7) in the 84th with assists from Leonardo Campana and DeAndre Yedlin. Charlotte (9-11-13) and Inter Miami play again on Saturday in Charlotte to close out the regular season. Lionel Messi missed the match for Inter Miami. He was in Peru, scoring both goals in Argentina’s 2-0 victory over the hosts in a World Cup qualifier. The club has not announced whether Messi will play in the finale.

