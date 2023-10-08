Robinson scores in stoppage time, rallies Atlanta United to 1-1 draw with Crew

ATLANTA (AP) — Defender Miles Robinson scored in the seventh minute of second-half stoppage time to rally Atlanta United to a 1-1 draw with the Columbus Crew. Robinson scored his second goal of the season and the third of his career off of Thiago Almada’s league-leading 17th assist of the season for Atlanta United (13-9-11). Neither team scored until Cucho Hernández took a pass from Aidan Morris in the 65th minute and found the net for a 15th time this season for Columbus (15-9-9).

