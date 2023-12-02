Robinson scores career-high 24 points as No. 19 BYU coasts past Fresno State to move to 7-0

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Jaxson Robinson scored a career-high 24 points, making six 3-pointers, while Spencer Johnson added a career-high 22 points to lead No. 19 BYU to an 85-56 victory over Fresno State on Friday night. Johnson also had five assists and five rebounds for BYU (7-0), which has won won 12 straight non-conference games dating back to last season _ the program’s longest streak since 2011. The Cougars improved to 23-5 all-time in games played at the Delta Center, the home arena for the Utah Jazz. Isaiah Hill led the Bulldogs with 14 points. Jalen Weaver added 10. Fresno State (3-4) suffered its third straight loss after trailing by double digits throughout most of the game.

