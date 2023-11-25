Robinson scores 23 points, BYU lights it up in second half to defeat NC State 95-86

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jaxson Robinson scored 23 points off the bench, BYU scored 57 points in a blistering second half, and the Cougars defeated North Carolina State 95-86 in the championship game of the Vegas Showdown. BYU played without Atiki Ally Atiki, who was suspended for throwing a punch at an Arizona State player late in Thursday’s game. The Cougars shot 70% in the second half, including 9 of 15 3-pointers, and made all six of their free throws. After trailing for nearly 28 minutes, BYU took a 66-64 lead when Spencer Johnson and Trey Stewart hit back-to-back 3s midway through the second half. An 11-0 BYU run made it 85-72 with 2:40 left.

