Robinson scores 20 points and No. 9 Kentucky rides hot shooting to blow out Lipscomb 97-68

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Jaxson Robinson scored 20 points and No. 9 Kentucky shot 55% to roll past Lipscomb 97-68. Lamont Butler added 16 points, Otega Oweh had 14 and Koby Brea scored 12 off the bench for the Wildcats, who led 20-6 after eight minutes and didn’t let up. They made seven of their first 11 shots and finished 34 of 62 from the field, including 12 for 25 from behind the 3-point arc. Jacob Ognacevic had 17 points and Will Pruitt added 12 for the Bisons, who shot 39% and dropped their third consecutive game.

