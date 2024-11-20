Robinson scores 20 points and No. 9 Kentucky rides hot shooting to blow out Lipscomb 97-68

By GARY B. GRAVES The Associated Press
Kentucky's Koby Brea, right, drives while guarded by Lipscomb's Jacob Ognacevic (41) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lexington, Ky., Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024. (AP Photo/James Crisp)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/James Crisp]

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Jaxson Robinson scored 20 points and No. 9 Kentucky shot 55% to roll past Lipscomb 97-68. Lamont Butler added 16 points, Otega Oweh had 14 and Koby Brea scored 12 off the bench for the Wildcats, who led 20-6 after eight minutes and didn’t let up. They made seven of their first 11 shots and finished 34 of 62 from the field, including 12 for 25 from behind the 3-point arc. Jacob Ognacevic had 17 points and Will Pruitt added 12 for the Bisons, who shot 39% and dropped their third consecutive game.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.