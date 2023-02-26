Robinson scores 20, Clemson women upend No. 23 Florida State

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Amari Robinson scored 20 points and Clemson made all the clutch plays in the fourth quarter to upset No. 23 Florida State 74-61 to close the ACC regular season. After the Seminoles scored 11 straight to close within 60-58 in the middle of the final period, Daisha Bradford and Ruby Whitehorn hit back-to-back 3-pointers for Clemson. As the clock dipped under a minute, McKayla Elmore converted a three-point play for a 71-61 lead. Brie Perpigan scored 17 points and had seven assists for the Tigers. After winning only three league games last season, Clemson has two wins over ranked ACC foes this year. Makayla Timpson scored 17 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for Florida State.

