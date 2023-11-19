Robinson scores 19, Traore adds 17 to help BYU beat Morgan State 93-50

PROVO (AP) — Jaxson Robinson scored 19 points and Fousseyni Traore added 17 on 8-of-11 shooting to help BYU beat Morgan State 93-50. Noah Waterman made 7 of 8 from the free-throw line and finished with 15 points and eight rebounds for BYU. Richie Saunders had 12 points, four assists and three steals. Robinson made a jumper and then threw down a dunk 26 seconds later to cap a 13-2 run that gave the Cougars a 14-point lead midway through the first half. Wynston Tabbs made a layup that trimmed Morgan State’s deficit 36-27 with 2:16 until the break but Traore answered with a jumper 9 seconds later and BYU led by double figures the rest of the way. Will Thomas led Morgan State with 10 points and nine rebounds.

