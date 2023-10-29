Robinson runs for 2 TDs, Cordeiro passes for 2 more as San Jose State beats Hawaii 35-0

HONOLULU (AP) — Kairee Robinson ran 17 times for 146 yards and two touchdowns, Quali Conley added 73 yards rushing, including a 5-yard touchdown, and San Jose State beat Hawaii 35-0. San Jose State held an opponent scoreless for the first time in more than a decade, dating to a 24-0 win over Sacramento State on Aug. 29, 2013. Brayden Schager was 17-of-29 passing for 132 yards with an interception for Hawaii. San Jose State finished with 468 total yards and limited the Rainbow Warriors to 210.

