Robinson, Perrantes help NEC-leading Duquesne to 27-0 win over Sacred Heart

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP) — Edward Robinson ran for 120 yards and a touchdown, Darius Perrantes threw two touchdown passes, and Duquesne beat Sacred Heart 27-0. In posting the shutout, the Dukes allowed just 55 yards in the first half and 179 for the game one week after allowing 35 points in a win over St. Francis. First-place Duquesne extended its lead to two games in the loss column. Perrantes completed 13-of-24 passes for 203 yards and was intercepted twice. Both of his touchdown passes were to Darryl Powell Jr., covering 4 and 59. Robinson added a 33-yard touchdown run and Brian Bruzdewicz kicked two field goals.

