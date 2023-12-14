Robinson hits eight 3s and scores career-best 28 to lead No. 18 BYU past Denver 90-74

PROVO, Utah (AP) — Jaxson Robinson made eight 3-pointers and scored 28 points, both career bests, to lead No. 18 BYU past Denver 90-74. Noah Waterman finished with 22 points and a career-high 14 rebounds for his first double-double with the Cougars. Spencer Johnson added 11 points, 10 rebounds and six assists. BYU shot 50% from the field and coasted to its seventh double-digit win of the season. The Cougars had a 15-9 edge in fast-break points and a 16-9 advantage in second-chance points. Jaxon Brenchley led Denver with a career-high 21 points and seven rebounds. It was Brenchley’s first game back in his home state since joining the Pioneers as a graduate transfer from Utah.

