Robinson, Cordeiro light it up for San Jose State in 52-24 rout of New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Kairee Robinson scored four touchdowns, Chevan Cordeiro threw for two, and San Jose State erupted for 38 points in the second half to defeat New Mexico 52-24. The Spartans trailed 17-14 at halftime before blowing the game open with 24 points in the third quarter. The run included two long touchdown passes by Cordeiro — 55 yards to Robinson and 54 yards to Nick Nash — and a 19-yard TD run by Robinson. A short touchdown run by Robinson early in the fourth quarter, followed by a 93-yard drive to Quali Conley’s 3-yard TD run gave San Jose State a 52-17 lead.

