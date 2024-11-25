Robinson Chirinos replaces Fredi González as Baltimore Orioles bench coach

BALTIMORE (AP) — Robinson Chirinos has replaced Fredi González as the Baltimore Orioles’ bench coach under manager Brandon Hyde. The 40-year-old Chirinos was a big league catcher in 11 seasons through 2022, finishing with the Orioles. He hit .226 with 95 homers and 306 RBIs in 714 games for Tampa Bay, Texas, Houston, the New York Mets, the Chicago Cubs and Baltimore. González spent five seasons as an Orioles coach, including the last three as bench coach. The 60-year-old managed the Florida Marlins from 2007-10 and the Atlanta Braves from 2011-16.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.