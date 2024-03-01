Robinson Canó signs with the Diablos Rojos of the Mexican Baseball League

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Former major league second baseman Robinson Canó has signed with the Diablos Rojos of the Mexican Baseball League. The Mexico City club announced the signing on Friday without disclosing terms. The 41-year-old Canó finished with 1,306 RBIs, fourth all-time among second baseman, in a 17-year career, most of which he spent with the New York Yankees and the Seattle Mariners. Canó will have a chance to play against the Yankees, who are set to play two exhibition games against the Diablos Rojos in Mexico City on March 24-25.

