Robinson, Brown near mirror images leading UConn past FAU 48-14

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Durell Robinson and Mel Brown each ran for 156 yards and Robinson scored two touchdowns and the backfield duo helped UConn trample Florida Atlantic 48-14. Robinson did his running damage on just 16 carries and Brown carried it 21 times. CJ Campbell scored two touchdowns with runs of 3 and 38 yards for FAU.

