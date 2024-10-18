Robin Ventura fine with the grand slam that wasn’t 25 years ago for the Mets in NLCS

NEW YORK (AP) — Robin Ventura’s grand slam that wasn’t in the playoffs is more famous than the 18 he hit during the regular season that counted. Twenty-five years to the day after his grand slam-single in the 15th inning lifted the Mets over Atlanta in Game 5 of the National League Championship Series at Shea Stadium, Ventura was at Citi Field on Thursday to throw out the ceremonial first pitch before NLCS Game 4 against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Now 57, the two-time All-Star threw the pitch to former Mets teammate Edgardo Alfonzo as fans cheered.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.