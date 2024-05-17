Robin van Persie hired as coach of Dutch club Heerenveen

HEERENVEEN, Netherlands (AP) — Former Arsenal striker Robin van Persie has landed his first head coaching job. He has been hired by Dutch top-flight club Heerenveen. The 40-year-old Van Persie is the Netherlands men’s team all-time top scorer. He will take over this summer on a two-year contract. Van Persie ended his playing career in 2019 with Feyenoord. He took on several coaching roles at Feyenoord, the most recent of which was leading a youth team. Heerenveen plans to hold a press conference with Van Persie on Tuesday.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.