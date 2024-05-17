Robin van Persie hired as coach of Dutch club Heerenveen

By The Associated Press
FILE- Robin van Persie warms up ahead of the Europa League Group A soccer match between Manchester United and Fenerbahce at Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England, Thursday Oct. 20, 2016. Former Arsenal striker Robin van Persie has landed his first topflight head coaching job. He was hired by Dutch club Heerenveen. The 40-year-old Van Persie is the Netherlands men’s team all-time top scorer. (AP Photo/Dave Thompson, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Dave Thompson]

HEERENVEEN, Netherlands (AP) — Former Arsenal striker Robin van Persie has landed his first head coaching job. He has been hired by Dutch top-flight club Heerenveen. The 40-year-old Van Persie is the Netherlands men’s team all-time top scorer. He will take over this summer on a two-year contract. Van Persie ended his playing career in 2019 with Feyenoord. He took on several coaching roles at Feyenoord, the most recent of which was leading a youth team. Heerenveen plans to hold a press conference with Van Persie on Tuesday.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.