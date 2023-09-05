Robin Fraser out as coach of the Colorado Rapids

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (AP) — Robin Fraser is out as coach of the Colorado Rapids with the team languishing at the bottom of the Western Conference standings. Chris Little will serve as the interim coach until the club names a successor. Fraser went 47-48-34 spanning all competitions since taking over on Aug. 25, 2019. He guided Colorado to two playoff appearances. The team had the top mark in the West in 2021.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.