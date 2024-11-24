Robertson throws for 204 yards and 2 TDs, Baylor beats Houston 20-10

HOUSTON (AP) — Sawyer Robertson threw for 204 yards and two touchdowns, Bryson Washington rushed for 113 yards and Baylor defeated Houston 20-10 for the Bears’ fifth straight win. Robertson, who finished 15 of 23 and threw three interceptions, had touchdown passes of 5 yards to Michael Trigg and 23 yards to Ashtyn Hawkins in the first half as Baylor built a 17-7 halftime lead. Hawkins caught six passes for 65 yards, and Trigg had four catches for 96 yards for Baylor (7-4, 5-3 Big 12). Zeon Chriss had 126 yards passing and threw three interceptions for Houston (4-7, 3-5).

