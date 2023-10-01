Robertson throws 5 TD passes as Maine gets 1st win in a 56-28 rout of Stony Brook

ORONO, Maine (AP) — Derek Robertson threw for 394 yards and five touchdowns to power Maine to a 56-28 Coastal Athletic Conference rout of winless Stony Brook. The Black Bears opened the game with four unanswered touchdowns in the first quarter and never looked back to pick up their first win. It’s the most points by Maine since the 2017 season.

