Robertson throws 4 TD passes, including 94-yard bomb to Derry, and Monmouth routs Maine 51-22

ORONO, Maine (AP) — Derek Robertson threw four touchdown passes, including a 94-yarder to Josh Derry, and Monmouth flew past Maine 51-22 for the Hawks’ first win of the season. Robertson had 390 yards on 22-of-36 passing. He threw two touchdowns to Derry, and one each to Jack Neri and Marcus Middleton. Derry had 227 yards on seven receptions for an average of 32.4 yards per catch. After Maine got within 41-20 early in the fourth, the Hawks took possession at their own 6-yard line following a misplay on the kickoff. On first down, Derry took off down the left side, hauled in a pass from Robertson and outran his defender for a 94-yard touchdown.

