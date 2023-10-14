Robertson throws 3 touchdown passes and Maine defeats Long Island 24-13

ORONO, Maine (AP) — Derek Robertson threw three touchdown passes and Maine defeated Long Island University 24-13. Robertson found Trevin Ewing deep for a 51-yard touchdown on the first play of the fourth quarter for a 21-13 lead. Cody Williams added a 30-yard field goal midway through the quarter for the game’s final points. Robertson also had touchdown passes of 13 yards to Montigo Moss and 2 yards to Jamie Lamson, the latter score giving the Black Bears (2-5) the lead for good midway through the third quarter.

