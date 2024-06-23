Robertson skippers Canada into lead of SailGP’s New York regatta on a fickle day on the Hudson River

Phil Robertson skippered Canada’s 50-foot foiling catamaran to finishes of fourth and second in the opening races of the New York Mubadala New York Sail Grand Prix on the Hudson River before a dying breeze forced the third fleet race to be abandoned. Canada sits atop a crowded leaderboard with 16 points. Just five points separate the top seven teams in the 10-boat fleet in tech billionaire Larry Ellison’s global league. Sunday’s two fleet races plus the podium race will be huge, with teams still scrambling for positions going into Season 4’s final regatta in San Francisco and the $2 million, winner-take-all Grand Final.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.